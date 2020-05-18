Riteish Deshmukh's 'Bank Chor' Saw Vivek Oberoi And YRF Collab After 15 Years

Bank Chor is a 2017 YRF movie featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Rhea Chakraborty, and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The film was written by Baljeet Singh Marwah and produced by Ashish Patil. With Bank Chor, Riteish Deshmukh marked his 35th movie in the Hindi film industry. The movie also marked his 20th film in the comedy genre in Bollywood. See more such fun facts about the 2017 movie Bank Chor.

Riteish's 2nd movie in black comedy genre

With Bank Chor, Riteish Deshmukh made a comeback to the black comedy genre for the second time. His first black comedy movie was the film Bangistan alongside Pulkit Samrat. Bangistan was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani. Riteish Deshmukh played the role of Hafeez Bin Ali/Ishwarchand Sharma in Bangistan.

Vivek Oberoi's 2nd movie under the YRF banner

Vivek Oberoi is an Indian actor who made a blockbuster entry into the world of Bollywood with his debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Company for which he won two Filmfare Awards. With Bank Chor, Vivek Oberoi was seen in a movie which was produced under the YRF banner. This was Vivek's second movie under YRF, with the production banner being the only distributor for the movie Bank Chor. YRF and Vivek's first project was Saathiya, which released in 2002.

Vivek Oberoi's return to YRF banner after 15 years

This movie also marked the return of the actor to YRF after a period of 15 years. Their 2002 movie Saathiya was directed by Shaad Ali and was a blockbuster hit. He had even earned a Filmfare nomination for the romantic drama film. He starred opposite Rani Mukerji and the pairing was liked by many upon its release.

Rhea Chakraborty's fifth Bollywood movie

Rhea Chakraborty who started off her career as an MTV India VJ made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti alongside Saqib Saleem. Post that, she was seen in Sonali Cable alongside Ali Fazal and then did a cameo in movies like Half Girlfriend and Dobaara: See Your Evil. Then in 2017, she did her 5th Bollywood film Bank Chor with Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi. The movie is directed by Bumpy and written by Baljeet Singh Marwah. Rhea Chakraborty played the role of reporter Gayatri Ganguly aka Gaga in the film.

