Riteish Deshmukh Takes Fun Dig At Himself In Latest Video, Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh are time and again making amusing videos at home to entertain their fans amid Coronavirus lockdown. Right from baking a cake for Ajay Devgn on his birthday to expressing his love for Genelia D'Souza and also promoting the Janta Curfew declared by PM Narendra Modi, the duo is conveying their messages through fun videos. And now, Riteish Deshmukh, himself has made a hilarious video, as he cracks jokes about his own profession.

Riteish Deshmukh's latest video is sure to tickle your funny bone

Riteish Deshmukh is making the most of his time amid the Coronavirus the lockdown. The actor's social media presence is quite unmissable. The Baaghi 3 actor keeps sharting rib-tickling videos of himself, and sometimes with wife Genelia, to keep his fans enthralled. In his latest video, the Riteish cracks up a joke on his profession of being an actor and laughs it out like a boss. Fans in huge numbers have praised Deshmukh's creativity in times of the lockdown. Check out the video here:

In another cute video shared earlier, the Marjaavaan actor is seen expressing his love for wife Genelia. Riteish Deshmukh sings the super hit song Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from Saajan, starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. In the caption, he says, "Love in lockdown". Both Riteish and Genelia are seen relaxing at home donning comfy casuals amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Surprisingly, Madhuri Dixit dropped a comment on his video that read, "Pyaar mein pagal hona isn’t that bad after all #LoveInTimesOfCorona."

