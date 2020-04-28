Riteish Deshmukh Takes Fun Dig At Himself In Latest Video, Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch

Bollywood News

Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video in which he sportingly made fun of himself and his profession. Fans couldn't help but drop laughing emojis on his post

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh are time and again making amusing videos at home to entertain their fans amid Coronavirus lockdown. Right from baking a cake for Ajay Devgn on his birthday to expressing his love for Genelia D'Souza and also promoting the Janta Curfew declared by PM Narendra Modi, the duo is conveying their messages through fun videos. And now, Riteish Deshmukh, himself has made a hilarious video, as he cracks jokes about his own profession. 

Riteish Deshmukh's latest video is sure to tickle your funny bone

Riteish Deshmukh is making the most of his time amid the Coronavirus the lockdown. The actor's social media presence is quite unmissable. The Baaghi 3 actor keeps sharting rib-tickling videos of himself, and sometimes with wife Genelia, to keep his fans enthralled. In his latest video, the Riteish cracks up a joke on his profession of being an actor and laughs it out like a boss. Fans in huge numbers have praised Deshmukh's creativity in times of the lockdown. Check out the video here:

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh, others praise CM Uddhav for COVID-19 address; Soni Razdan raises concern

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh Croons Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit's Hit Song For Genelia; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ek Joke Saanga Na

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

In another cute video shared earlier, the Marjaavaan actor is seen expressing his love for wife Genelia. Riteish Deshmukh sings the super hit song Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from Saajan, starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. In the caption, he says, "Love in lockdown". Both Riteish and Genelia are seen relaxing at home donning comfy casuals amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Surprisingly, Madhuri Dixit dropped a comment on his video that read, "Pyaar mein pagal hona isn’t that bad after all #LoveInTimesOfCorona."

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Housefull 2' has interesting trivia that fans should know; Read 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love in Lockdown @geneliad ..... favourite song from Saajan.... @madhuridixitnene @duttsanjay

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's son Rahyl attends online class, Genelia urges parents to learn together

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories