Riteish Deshmukh's Son Rahyl Attends Online Class, Genelia Urges Parents To Learn Together

Bollywood actor Genelia D'Souza took to Instagram to share a video of her son, Rahyl attending a class online with his tutor on a tab and shared how when the lockdown was first implemented, she was worried about her children’s studies getting affected. However, her sons Rahyl and Riaan, have transitioned into online learning rather smoothly.

“So our kids are currently living in a world where distance learning is the new way of education. At first, I thought, my whole world would come crashing down and that this concept would never ever work but that’s not what my kids feel, they accept and adapt to every situation with such ease. All they need is a little love and time from their parents and they are just fine. So be there for them, because learning together is better than learning alone,” she wrote in her caption.

Riteish echoed his wife’s sentiments and urged parents to spend time with their children as they learn. “Home Schooling / Distance Education is the need of the hour. Spend time with your children, you will learn as much just observing them. A big shout out to all the teachers across India working in various schools taking part in digital education,” he wrote, sharing the same video on Instagram.

Riteish and Genelia have been actively posting updates of their activities while under lockdown. Earlier last week, the Baaghi 3 actor took to his Instagram to share a cute video in which he is seen expressing his love for wife Genelia. Riteish Deshmukh sings the super hit song Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from Saajan, starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. In the caption, he wrote, "Love in lockdown". Both Riteish and Genelia are seen relaxing at home donning comfy casuals amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

