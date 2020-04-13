Riteish Deshmukh Croons Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit's Hit Song For Genelia; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh are time and again making TikTok videos to entertain their fans amid lockdown. Right from baking a cake for Ajay Devgn on his birthday to promoting Janta Curfew, the duo are conveying their messages through fun videos. And now, Riteish Deshmukh expresses his love for Genelia Deshmukh as he croons Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene's hit song from the film Saajan.

Riteish Deshmukh's 'love in lockdown'

On April 13, the Baaghi 3 actor took to his Instagram to share a cute video in which he is seen expressing his love for wife Genelia. Riteish Deshmukh sings the super hit song Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from Saajan, starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. In the caption, he says, "Love in lockdown". Both Riteish and Genelia are seen relaxing at home donning comfy casuals amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Watch the couple's adorable video here:

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh came up with the most out of the ordinary way of wishing his Total Dhamaal co-star Ajay Devgn on his 51st birthday on April 2. Riteish, along with his wife Genelia Deshmukh, made a TikTok video on the song Mauka Milega Toh from Devgn's 1993 film Dilwale and wished the latter on his birthday. Check out the Deshmukh couple's video for Ajay Devgn here:

