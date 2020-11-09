Riteish Deshmukh Urges Fans To Celebrate A 'Cracker Free' Diwali; Netizens Support Him

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He is often seen interacting with his fans through his official handles and also gives some valuable advice to the fans. He is known to speak his mind freely over social media. The Baaghi 3 actor recently took to his official Twitter handle and gave some advice to his fans ahead of the Diwali 2020 festival. He has advised everyone to celebrate a noise-free Diwali 2020 through a tweet. Here is everything you need to know about Riteish Deshmukh's Twitter advice for his fans.

Riteish Deshmukh urges fans to go cracker free this Diwali 2020

Riteish Deshmukh took to his official Twitter handle and shared a short tweet about Diwali 2020. In his tweet, Riteish Deshmukh urged everyone to celebrate this Diwali 2020 without bursting crackers. He further mentioned that Diwali is the festival of lights and instead of burning crackers, one should light a lamp as it is ‘Deepotsav’. Riteish Deshmukh’s tweet read as, “Let’s celebrate a Cracker Free Diwali - Diwali is Deepotsav - light a Diya lamp. #NoiseFree #PollutionFree”. Here is a look at Riteish Deshmukh's Twitter.

Let’s celebrate a Cracker Free Diwali - Diwali is Deepotsav - light a 🪔. #NoiseFree #PollutionFree — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 9, 2020

As soon as he shared the tweet, a lot of fans showed their support by praising the actor. Several fans thanked him for sharing such valuable advice and speaking his mind about Diwali 2020. One such user commented by tweeting, “I support a diya filled Diwali a festival of lights #Noisefree #Pollutionfree”. Here is a look at some of the reactions on Riteish Deshmukh’s Twitter.

No sound, no pollution only Diya diwali.. Hpy Diwali — ChowAB89 (@TungkhangChow) November 9, 2020

I support a diya filled Diwali a festival of lights #Noisefree #Pollutionfree — Sarin D'Souza (@SarinSouza) November 9, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh celebrates Dussehra with family

A few days ago, Riteish Deshmukh had shared an adorable video with his wife and kids as they celebrated the festival Dussehra. He wished his fans on the occasion of the festival and is seen performing a Dussehra puja. The video on Riteish Deshmukh’s official Instagram went viral in no time. What grabbed the eyes of people on social media is how his sons Riaan and Rahyl recited the Gayatri Mantra. The Deshmukh family was dressed in traditional attire and was doing the puja as his sons recited the Gayatri Mantra. Here is a look at the video shared by Riteish Deshmukh on his Instagram.

