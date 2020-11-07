Abhishek Bachchan & Family Have No Plans For Their Diwali Party This Year

Many celebrities are known to host festive parties where the entire fraternity comes together to celebrate. The Bachchan Diwali bash often attracts a lot of attention. Recently, when Abhishek Bachchan was asked about updates on their Diwali bash, he opened up about it and said how they will not be having a grand Diwali celebration because of two important reasons.

No Bachchan Diwali Party this year?

As Bachchans Diwali parties are known to be a delight, the actor was asked how his family will be celebrating the festival this year and whether they will be having a similar grand celebration or not. As the risk of COVID-19 still persists, the chances of having grand celebrations this festival season are next to impossible. According to reports by SpotboyE, there are two reasons due to which Abhishek Bachchan’s family won’t be hosting a Diwali party this year. One is that one of their relatives recently died this year and the other reason being that it isn't completely safe to host a party.

Talking about the party plans, Abhishek Bachchan said that it is true that the all-time Bachchan Diwali Parties won’t be held this year. He added that Shweta’s mother-in-law had recently passed away. He also added that who would host parties at a time like this. Abhishek Bachchan also stated that everyone needs to be as careful as possible and observe social distancing is the only option everyone has. Adding to it, he further mentioned that this is not a guaranteed solution against infection and now Diwali parties and other social occasions will be a distant dream for a long time.

Abhishek Bachchan’s family had gone through the COVID-19 ordeal and even after their reports came out to be negative, he said how this isn’t a guarantee of immunity just because one has gone through it. Furthermore, he mentioned how it is all so uncertain and now one just has to push along hoping for the best.

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest project

After receiving massive amounts of love for his latest role in Manmarziyan and Breathe, the actor will be soon seen in The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.

