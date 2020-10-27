When Riteish Deshmukh Texted Then-girlfriend Genelia About 'break-up' And It Went Haywire

The love story of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh had begun on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. While the couple has been known for going strong for 17 years, there had come a time when they had discussed a break-up. The former recently revealed he once texted his then-girlfriend about breaking up, and how matters took an intense turn later.

Riteish’s text to Genelia on breaking up

Riteish and Genelia recently featured together on The Kapil Sharma Show, and the episode had been filled with laughs galore. One of the highlights of the show had been Riteish revealing that one day out of the blue he texted his ladylove that he wanted to end the relationship. Genelia was shocked with the text and shattered. However, the Housefull star then revealed that he was only pulling a prank on her. Genelia had been so impacted, that Riteish promised to never a pull a prank on her again.

Some of the other highlights of the episode included Genelia revealing Riteish’s nickname ‘Dolu’, the fact that their kids Riaan and Rahyl are allowed to ask only 10 questions per day which they don’t adhere to. Riteish feeling proud to be known as ‘Genelia’s husband’ and how she initially felt he would be a ‘spoilt brat’ because he was the son of then Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, were delightful for their fans.

What are Riteish-Genelia up to?

After starring in films like Tujhe Meri Kasam and Masti, the couple even produced Marathi films like Mauli and Lai Bhaari, among others. They recently announced their business venture of plant-based meats.

On the film front, Ritiesh was seen in Baaghi 3 earlier this year. He will next star alongside frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey.

