A Comparison Of Riteish Deshmukh's Bromance With Abhishek Bachchan And Vivek Oberoi At BO

Riteish Deshmukh has collaborated with several prominent actors, directors and producers throughout his acting career. However, his performance with actors like Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan have gathered enormous consideration from the audiences. Their bromance in some popular films was super hit and made for an interesting watch. Here's a look at how Riteish Deshmukh's work with Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi fared at the box office-

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh's Movies That Will Inspire Wanderlust In You

Riteish Deshmukh’s bromance with Abhishek Bachchan or Vivek Oberoi, which is more popular?

Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan

Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are two renowned Hindi cinema actors, who have been working in the industry for almost two decades. Both the popular faces of Bollywood have individually featured in several movies and also shared the screen space in many films as well. They have made some of the best instances when the two actors shared the screen space and collaborated for their projects. Audiences have loved the duo's collaboration in some popular Bollywood films.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza Or Riteish & Jacqueline - Who Fared Better At BO?

Films like Housefull 3, Bluffmaster, and Naach are some of the best films in which Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan have starred together. It is observed that both, Riteish and Abhishek have rocked the performances with their comedy roles. Reportedly, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan's Housefull 3 scored Rs.195 crores at the box office, while Bluffmaster collected around Rs. 31.3 crores. Have a look at these videos in which you can witness the performance of the duo together.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh And Other Actors Who Have Worked In Adult Comedies In Bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood has given some amazing comedy films starring Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh. The on-screen bromance and hilarious appearance of the two was loved by many. Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi have starred together in films like Masti, Grand Masti, Great Grand Masti, and more.

The duo shares a great bond which is evident in their movies and are also good friends in real life. Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh’s Masti franchise had three installments and all the films had won the hearts of the fans. Reportedly, Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh's Masti franchise earned a total of Rs.26.8 crores, Rs.145 crores, and Rs.19 crores respectively at the box-office. Have a look at these videos which shows the duo's hilarious comic timing.

Also read | Films Riteish Deshmukh And Abhishek Bachchan Have Collaborated In

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.