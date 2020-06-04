Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza Or Riteish & Jacqueline - Who Fared Better At BO?

Riteish Deshmukh has collaborated with several prominent actors, directors and producers throughout his acting career. However, his performance with actors like Genelia D'Souza and Jacqueline Fernandez have garnered massive attention from the viewers. Here's a look at how Riteish Deshmukh's work with Genelia D'Souza and Jacqueline Fernandez fared at the box office.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and actor, wife - Genelia D'Souza have collaborated in several films including Masti (2004), Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012) and Lai Bhaari (2014). Genelia D'Souza essayed female lead roles in Masti, Tujhe Meri Kasam, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and she made a cameo appearance in the Marathi popular flick, Lai Bhaari. All of their films together have gained wide appreciation from the viewers.

Their film Masti received positive responses from the viewers and was declared as 'hit' by the box office. The first installment of the Masti franchise featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Ajay Devgn, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, and Tara Sharma earned a net gross of ₹ 20,28,00,000. Their Tujhe Meri Kasam was declared a ''semi-hit'' by the box office and managed to earn a net gross of ₹ 8,92,50,000. Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, widely popular for its songs like Piya O Re Piya earned a net gross of ₹19,45,00,000 and the movie was declared a ''below average'' by the box office. Their most memorable on-screen chemistry remains to be in Masti.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's Unforgettable Performances As A Female In Movies; Check Out The List

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez

Riteish Deshmukh has also collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez in over five films including Houseful (2010), Houseful 2 (2012), Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai (2010), Houseful 3 (2016), Bangistan (2015) and Aladin (2009). The two are best known for their performances in the Houseful franchise, but they were not romantically paired in these movies. Jacqueline Fernandez played a female lead role in Houseful 2, Houseful 3 Jaane Kaha Se Aayi Hai, and Aladin and she made cameo appearances in Houseful and Bangistan. Their first film together, Aladin managed to earn net gross ₹ 5,91,25,000 and the film was declared a 'disaster' by the box office. They were again paired with each other in Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. The movie Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai was declared a 'disaster' by the box office and earned a net gross of ₹ 3,86,75,000.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Worked In Marathi Films

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's 'De Taali' Was Initially Titled 'Jalsa'; Read More Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.