Riteish Deshmukh And Other Actors Who Have Worked In Adult Comedies In Bollywood

Bollywood has seen many versatile actors. Be it roles that demand romance comedy action or even adult comedies, there are Bollywood actors that have aced them all. Bollywood actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Vivek Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor, and many more have starred in some great adult comedy flicks. Listed below are more details on these steller actors who have worked in adult comedies in Bollywood.

Top Bollywood actors who have worked in adult comedies

Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has always showcased his talent. Be it comedy, romance, adult comedy, or even action films, Deshmukh has always showcased his versatility. When it comes to adult comedy films, Deshmukh has gone ahead and starred in films likes Masti, Grand Masti, Great Grand Masti, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum. The actor has been loved by the masses in every role that he has played. Riteish has even showcased his talent while playing negative roles in many films.

Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has proved himself with many films. When it comes to adult comedy films, Oberoi has starred in several popular flicks. Vivek's adult comedy films include the Masti series i.e Masti, Grand Masti, and Great Grand Masti. The actor's fun and quirky character along with perfect punch lines in the Masti series won the hearts of many fans. Even today, many fans miss Oberoi and the funky roles he portrayed in many hit films.

Vir Das

Actor and comedian Vir Das is known for his stunning performance in films and stand-up shows. Vir Das' adult comedy film Mastizaade along with actor Tusshar Kapoor stole the hearts of many fans. The two boys Vir and Tusshar romanced actress Sunny Leone. The two stars and Sunny Leone put up quite a show for the masses.

Tusshar Kapoor

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has showcased his talent in multiple ways. Be it portraying a quirky comic role in films like Golmaal and Golmaal 3 or being a romantic in films like Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, etc, Tusshar has showcased his best. The actor has also starred in adult comedy films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. The story of the film Kyaa Kool Hain Hum takes one on the journey of Rahul and Karan who dream of living a luxurious life. When kicked out of their apartment for not paying rent, they start looking for rich girlfriends.

