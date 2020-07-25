Riteish Deshmukh's Family Clip Receives An Amusing Remark From Anupam Kher, Check Out

Riteish Deshmukh shared a video on Friday night with Genelia Dsouza and his kids- Rahyl and Riaan and gave a glimpse of how his family enjoyed their morning run along with their pet dog. Riteish called it a family of five members as his fur also joined them. In the clip, the super hit song titled Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar sung by Udit Narayan, Sadhana Sargam, and Jatin-Lalit plays in the backdrop.

On sharing the clip, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "The family of 5 - morning run - Flash, Rahyl, Riaan, Genelia and me." Anupam Kher, who caught a glimpse of Riteish Deshmukh's family video on Saturday morning, dropped an amusing comment. Anupam pulled Ritesh's leg with a hilarious comment and quipped, "It must a family of 6. Including the camera person."

Kher's comment was followed by a number of hearts of laughing emoticons. Meanwhile, fans also gushed to drop amusing comments on Riteish Deshmukh's family video. A user wrote, "You guys are soo cute." Another fan said, "Love you all." Interestingly, a fan also asked Riteish about the cameraman.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia's family video

Also Read | Genelia Dsouza captures the cutest moment between Riteish Deshmukh & their dog

Also Read | National Doctor's Day: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza pledge to donate their organs

Meanwhile, looks like the Dhamaal actor is stunned after seeing a viral video of an elderly woman performing martial arts for a living. A video of an old woman, clad in a purple saree with a mask on her face went massively viral. In it, she is seen performing on the streets with bamboo sticks.

Riteish posted the video and wrote, "Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her." In another tweet, Deshmukh announced, "Thank you so much. We have connected with this inspiring Warrior Aaji Maa. Incredible story. Many well-wishers have reached Aaji’s house to offer help."

Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her ... pic.twitter.com/yO3MX9w2nw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza venture into plant-based meats with 'Imagine Meats'

Anupam Kher, on the other hand, gave a sneak-peek into his Saturday morning routine. On sharing his pictures, Kher wrote, "My domestic help #Madan almost took more than 30 tilted & out of focus pics before settling on these ones. I was losing my cool and then I read this quote!! Remaining calm in the midst of chaos is a superpower! #positivevibes #positivity #cool."

Anupam Kher's Instagram post

Also Read | Saroj Khan's demise: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza grateful to have worked with her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.