Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia Venture Into Plant-based Meats With 'Imagine Meats'

Genelia Deshmukh and husband Ritiesh Deshmukh have ventured into making plant-based meat, which can bring about a revolutionary change in the food industry. The initiative is called Imagine Meats. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh’s business venture

According to reports, actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh are all geared up for the success of their latest business venture. The couple has reportedly announced this business module, which will reduce India’s carbon footprint drastically if carried over on a large scale. The Bollywood couple has decided to name their firm Imagine Meats.

Reportedly, the founder of Imagine Meats, Genelia Deshmukh said that as a mother, and as a citizen of this globe, she has always been focused on the kind of planet that she wants to leave behind for her children. The actor said that seeing innovations and progress in the food industry, her husband and she has been encouraged to take a big step.

The actor also said that she, along with her husband, wants Imagine Meats to be the first choice for anyone who is seeking the taste of meat, 'without the guilt of hurting animals or the environment'. It is their mission, said the Happy actor, to make the world “kinder and safer” for children. The actor then added that this (Imagine Meats) is the way they have chosen to start this mission.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh reportedly said that he has been a hard-core meat eater, but for the last four years, he has been eating vegetarian food. However, he said, there have been times when he has craved the taste of meat a lot. Deshmukh then stated that with the help of these plant-based meats around, he is 'happily' a vegetarian now.

Riteish Deshmukh is set for the release of several films. He will be next seen in films like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Housefull 5, and Bachchan Pandey. Fans are highly eager for the release of his upcoming projects.

