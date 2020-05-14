Riteish Deshmukh's 'Lai Bhaari' Was Debut Film Of This B-town Superstar In Marathi Films

Famous Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh made a ground-breaking debut with his first Marathi venture Lai Bhaari in 2014. Helmed by filmmaker Nishikant Kamatdebut, Lai Bhaari gave a full dose of entertainment to its viewers. From gripping high octane-action scenes to larger than life dance sequence, Lai Bhaari was a full-on family entertainment.

Starring Ritesh Deshmukh, Radhika Apte, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar, Sharad Kelkar and Tanvi Azmi, the story of Lai Bhaari revolves around a fierce Marathi boy Mauli, who is a series of unexpected twists and turns meets a woman. Little does he know that she's his mother, and he also has a twin brother named Prince, who's in trouble due to a property dispute, and decides to help him. Lai Bhaari was a commercial success, here's some interesting trivia about the Riteish Deshmukh starrer we bet you had no idea about.

Exciting trivia about Riteish Deshmukh starrer Lai Bhaari

With Lai Bhaari Riteish Deshmukh marked his much-anticipated debut in the world of Marathi Cinema. Riteish is a Maharashtrian, and his family has been in Politics for a long time. Riteish Deshmukh's father Late Vilasrao Deshmukh, was former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan did a cameo role in the drama film. The name of his character was Bhau, also it's the first time Salman featured in a Marathi flick.

Riteish Deshmukh won several accolades for his stupendous performance in Lai Bhaari. In an award show, Riteish Deshmukh got a bit emotional when he talked about his father, during an award-winning speech. Riteish said it was his father's Mr Vilasrao Deshmukh's wish that his son should do a Marathi film, and that seeded the thought in Ritesh's mind.

Genelia Dsouza turned producer for Lai Bhaari, and it was her first film as an investor.

Lai Bhaari also marks a tribute to old Hindi classic films.

Lai Bhaari was counted amongst the much talked about films of 2014. The action flick opened to a great response at the cinemas, with full house in Maharashtra.

Sharad Kelkar, who essayed the role of Shivaji in Tanhaji made his debut in Marathi cinema with Lai Bhaari. Even though Sharad is a Maharashtrian, he was a little reluctant to play the antagonist in the movie, due to his Marathi fluency. But the director of the film helped him with his dialogues and made sure Sharad was confident with his fluency.

Celebrated Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Genelia Dsouza did a special appearance in the Nishikant Kamatdebut's film during the Holi song.

Lai Bhaari was also the first Marathi movie for celebrated veteran actor Tanvi Azmi, who essayed the role of Riteish Deshmukh's mother in the blockbuster film.

Riteish Deshmukh is married to Genelia Dsouza, who is also an actor by profession. The two are blessed with two lovely sons. In the film, Ritesh's character's name is Prince, and so is that of his younger son, who was born after the release of Lai Bhaari.

Tanvi Azmi's niece Saiyami Kher featured in Lai Bhaari's sequel Mauli, which released in 2018. Mauli was Saiyami's debut Marathi film as well.

