Riteish Deshmukh Sure Knows The Art Of Charming His Fans With His Unique Poses

Riteish Deshmukh sure knows the art of charming his fans. The Heyy Babyy actor keeps on posting photos of himself in different and unique poses, and fans can't keep gushing about it. Talking about Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram, let's take a look at some of his best photos with brilliant poses you can inspiration from.

Read: Riteish Deshmukh Praises Maharashtra Govt's 'pro-active Steps' Taken To Fight COVID-19

Riteish Deshmukh teaches his fans the art of posing in these pictures

Riteish Deshmukh shocked the nation when he got this new makeover done. He chopped off his luscious locks and went all blonde. In this Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram picture he looks charming as he poses in these different angles with a poker face.

Read: Nirbhaya Rapists' Hanged: Riteish Deshmukh Calls For 'harsher Punishment & Fast Courts'

In Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram picture one can see him pulling off a neon-green blazer like a pro. His straight face pose makes him look quite endearing.

Read: Bipasha Basu 'shocked' As Coronavirus Suspects Flee Hospital, Riteish Deshmukh Reacts

In this Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram pic, the Bank Chor actor is all smiles for the camera. He poses with an enchanting smile, which makes him look really nice.

Read:COVID-19: Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha Spotted In Masks

Riteish looks really handsome in this photo shared by him. His uber-cool attitude and stylish ensemble makes him look truly dapper.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will begin shooting for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy this year helmed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule.

Source: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Read: Riteish Deshmukh Recalls Amusing Anecdote Of His Kids And Tiger Shroff On 'Baaghi 3' Sets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.