Prabhas To Hrithik Roshan: Take A Look At Top 5 Grand Hero Entry Scenes In Bollywood

Bollywood commercial masala films are about lavish sets, grand hero entrance, hundreds of backgrounds dancers and exotic shoot locations. Even though the Hindi Cinema has evolved to leaps and bounds over the years there are certain things which probably we don't want to be changed. Like the rocking soundtracks, and the grand entry scene of the male lead aka the "hero" of the flick.

As bizarre as this may sound, until and unless there's a "wow" factor attached to hero's entry scene in any Bollywood family entertainer, there isn't any fun. On numerous movies, actors have made a huge impact with their introductory scenes in films. Be Ajay Devgn in Golmaal, it Prabhas in Saaho or Hrithik Roshan in War. Talking about grand entry scenes, let's take a look at the list of actors, who have made an impact.

Most Iconic Entry Scenes in Bollywood films

Prabhas (Saaho)

South Superstar made an astounding Bollywood debut opposite stunning actor Shraddha Kapoor in action-thriller Saaho. Prabhas's entry scene in Saaho was quite interesting unlike his usual good-boy image, Prabhas entered with a lot of swag in a call, wherein he not only saves a man's life but also beat up local goons with a lot of style.

Ajay Devgn (Phool Aur Kaante )

Ajay Devgn's entry scene in his popular flick Phool Aur Kante, was a rage in the 1990's era. Son of an action director, Ajay Devgn wanted his entry scene in the film to be quite impressive and a memorable one, and he definitely performed one. Ajay Devgn made a grand entry by balancing on two motorcycles. But what made this Ajay Devgn entry scene so iconic is the fact that in the age of body double, Ajay Devgn not only performed this dangerous scene himself but with great confidence.

Hrithik Roshan (War)

Hrithik Roshan left the audience awestruck when he made an unreal entry in War from a helicopter. Hrithik Roshan looked his fittest in War and his ultra-cool army ensemble with black shades was cherry on the cake. With bronze makeup and muscular physique, Hrithik Roshan's entry scene in War is truly unmissable even for milk second. Not just us, even Tiger Shroff looked starstruck in this scene, and we are not complaining.

Salman Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

Barjangi Bhaijaan is counted amongst Salman Khan's best performances in his acting career. Salman Khan essayed the role of a lord Hanuman devotee, who is very kind-hearted. Salman's entry scene in Bajraani Bhaijaan, with song selfie le le re in the background score, is simply exciting. The audiences couldn't keep calm but to applaud Salman Khan's superlative entry in the Kabir Khan movie.

Ranveer Singh (Simmba)

Rohit Shetty films are packed with a full dose of entertainment, and when an actor like that Ranveer Singh collaborates with him, it is sure to be a house on fire. The way Ranveer Singh's entry is showcased in cop-drama Simmba is truly entertaining. His entry scene is also a chase scene, wherein Ranveer captures goons like its a piece of cake. Of course, the Aaya Police theme absolutely justifies his entry.

