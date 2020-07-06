Rithvik Dhanjani To Be Part Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Special Edition?

The new episodes of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are back on television as per the regular schedule. And now, if the latest reports are to be believed, there will be a special edition of the show once the on-going latest season comes to an end. Moreover, the latest edition will star former contestant Rithvik Dhanjani too, reports say.

As per a report of a leading news daily, Rithvik Dhanjani, who was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, has been approached to be a part of the special edition. A source informed the portal that the finalising of participants for the special edition is underway. The source further added that a deal with Rithvik Dhanjani is on the verge of getting locked.

The source also revealed that that the team is in talks with Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar too and said that the idea is to get former contestants on board, who pushed the envelope by performing difficult tasks and entertained people at the same time. The source concluded by saying that the team wants the audience to experience a short edition of the reality show, which will be packed with difficult stunts and entertainment. Meanwhile, a couple of reports earlier suggested that Aly Goni, Rashami Desai, Haarsh Limbhachiyaa, and Jasmin Bhasin will also be a part of the special edition.

Rithvik Dhanjani had participated in the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and his performance on the show, as well as his camaraderie with his co-contestants, won a million hearts. Rithvik gave a cut-throat competition to his contestants during every task. Not only his performance but his on-screen relation with friends Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey caught all the eyeballs. The trio never failed to set friendship goals on the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants

The on-going episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are all about struggle, fear and competition. The contestants on the show, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Ballraaj, Shivin Narang are competing against each other to win the tasks. Now that there are just a few episodes to go, the ticket to finale tasks has also come on board.

