Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actor Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Heart-wrenching Post; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire industry in a state of shock. It has also led the people to realize to lend an ear to anyone going through a vulnerable phase in their lives. Recently, TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who was also Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in the show Pavitra Rishta, shared a heart-wrenching video on his social media where he urged people to become more human and empathetic.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: International Space University Mourns The Actor's Demise

Rithvik Dhanjani pointed out the fake concern of some people after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rithvik Dhanjani can be seen telling in the video that it is very important to let the late actor 'rest in peace' and to allow his friends and family to mourn in peace. He revealed that while undergoing this tragedy, many people are lending their 'fake sense of care' who otherwise would never care for the late Kedarnath actor. Rithvik added how he is himself getting calls out of nowhere from many people who are pretending to care for the situation. He went on to say that he is not the one who needed it and the person who really needed these concerns is no more now.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Actor Aditi Bhatia Calls Out ‘hypocrisy’ Of The Society

Rithvik Dhanjani added that he also blames himself for Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rithvik Dhanjani goes on to say that he blames himself as well for not being there for Sushant Singh Rajput when he really needed him. He called himself as well as other people to be the late actor's culprits on different levels. The Pavitra Rishta actor called out the hypocrisy of the society who are so quick to judge anyone on the basis of their work, looks, or personality. Take a look at his video.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Varun Sharma & Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor Arrive

He added that the various judgments made by the people have become so minuscule that they have become just another form of gossip. Rithvik Dhanjani said that people are quick to judge what is good or bad and ugly or beautiful just like that. The actor adds that people do not realize that their words can unknowingly affect someone's mental health.

The actor adds that someone who has decided to end their life has a lot of courage inside them to take this drastic decision. Rithvik further says that this should get one thinking if that person had not reached out to anybody before taking this extreme decision.

Rithvik Dhanjani pointed out the hypocrisy of the society saying that when such people do try to reach out, people do not try to hear them out. He urged his fans to become more human and kinder in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor also added that one should stop judging each other over minute things.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.