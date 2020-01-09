Times When Neetu Singh Was All Hearts For Her Rumored To-be 'Bahu' Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen making headlines throughout the past year, as the two were seen having a great time together hand-in-hand. Last year, fans also got to see a wedding invitation of the two, and the internet went crazy. Although the invitation was a fake one, fans have accepted Alia Bhatt as the ‘bahu’ of Kapoor family. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mother has all hearts for the Raazi actor, which is evident from these photos. Read on to know more about the times when Neetu was all hearts for her rumoured soon-to-be ‘bahu’ Alia Bhatt.

Times Neetu Singh was all hearts for rumoured ‘bahu’ Alia

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is what fans of the actors are eagerly waiting for. Their rumoured relationship started on the sets of Brahmastra, and the two are often spotted together and their sizzling chemistry has become the talk of the town. Although, nothing has been made official about their relationship, photos suggest that Neetu Singh has apparently accepted her as a part of the family.

On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

Last year, Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo that made headlines, almost instantly. It was clicked on the occasion of her son, Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. The photo featured Singh, along with her son, Alia Bhatt, and Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan. The photo bought the leading ladies of the two families together and made the fans feel that there is something going on between the two actors.

The Happy New Year snap

During the New Year celebration party, Neetu Kapoor again came face to face with her rumoured to-be ‘bahu'. In the photo, Ranbir was seen holding a placard that pointed towards his mother, and it read ‘drunk'. Neetu Kapoor was seen holding one that read ‘too perfect for resolution.’ Fans of the actors are loving the fact that the two are coming close, and the internet is highly anticipating their wedding.

Last June

In June of 2019, the whole Kapoor family was seen together celebrating, and having a small get-together. On the occasion, Alia Bhatt was present with the Kapoors, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband, and her daughter. Neetu Kapoor shared the photos of this on her official Instagram handle, and fans were showing their love for the same. It garnered around 180,000 likes.

Image courtesy: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

