Riya Sen's Net Worth Will Surely Make You Go 'Apna Sapna Money Money'; Details Here

Bollywood actor and model Riya Sen hails from a family of actors. Her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen are all actors. At the age of 16, Riya Sen got her breakthrough when she featured in the music video of Falguni Pathak’s song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. After her appearance in the music video, several films followed. Her first commercial success in movies came with the 2001 sleeper hit comedy Style. Ever since then, Riya Sen has come a long way in her career in the entertainment industry. Here is a look at Riya Sen’s net worth in 2020.

Also Read | 365 DNI Effect: As Netflix's 'Love' Also Gets Popular, Here's A Look At Its Stellar Cast

Riya Sen’s net worth

According to several media reports, actor Riya Sen’s net worth is approximately $1-5 million. Riya Sen has been a part of several music videos and television commercials during her career. She has also walked the ramp for various popular clothing brands and fashion designers. Apart from all this, Riya Sen has also posed for many popular magazines too.

Apart from her career in modelling and acting, Riya Sen has also worked as an activist and has appeared in an AIDS awareness music video. Riya Sen has also helped raise funds for paediatric eye care.

Also Read | Riya Sen Opens Up About Being Targeted And Attacked By A 'certain Section Of Media'

Riya Sen’s movies

Riya Sen first appeared as a child artist in 1991 movie Vishkanya. She had played the role of young Pooja Bedi in the movie. In the year 2000, Riya Sen acted in National Film Awards winning director Bharathiraja's Tamil film, Taj Mahal. Riya Sen’s Bollywood debut as an adult came with N. Chandra's Style in 2001. The movie proved to be a commercial hit and featured fellow newcomers like Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan and Shilpi Mudgal. She then went on to feature in several successful movies like Apna Sapna Money Money, Shaadi No 1 and Love Khichdi. She is currently seen on MX Player's Mathura-set comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also Read | When Emraan Hashmi Chose Sushant Singh Rajput Over Other Bollywood Actors; Read

Also Read | Living With The Tag Of 'sexy' At A Young Age Felt Horrible: Riya Sen

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.