Riya Sen Opens Up About Being Targeted And Attacked By A 'certain Section Of Media'

Moon Moon Sen's daughter and Suchitra Sen's grandaughter, Riya Sen recently spoke about being targeted by a certain section of media. In an interview with a portal recently, she also spoke about the paparazzi culture before the social media era.

Riya, who debuted in Bollywood as a child artist with 1991's Vishkanya and as a leading lady in 2001's superhit film Style was recently making headlines after her latest web series Pati Patni Aur Woh released on the streaming platform, MX Player. During her interview with the portal, Riya Sen also spilled the beans on being "controversy’s favourite wild child".

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Manoj Muntashir Calls Out Nepotism In Bollywood

Also Read | Cult Classics Of Bollywood That Failed At The Box Office But Won Millions Of Hearts

Riya Sen admits that she felt targeted by a section of media

Riya Sen has been a part of the showbiz way before social media came into existence. Talking about the paparazzi culture before the evolution of social media, the Style actor said that before social media came into play, there were only journalists, who would represent an actor or a public figure. She added saying if she went to a party, she was written negatively about or sometimes in a positive way too, but it never used to be the actual thing. She added saying that everything she did, used to become a big deal and she used to think why she had a wild and glamour image. The actor continued saying that she is socially awkward and thus gets anxiety before any social event.

The Dark Chocolate actor expressed that she felt targeted by a section of media during her interview with the portal. She said that she has many male and female actor friends in the industry and everyone used to wonder the same thing that why was she always targeted by the media. She added saying she thought that she was the favourite child of controversies and also knew that she was being attacked all the time.

Also Read | Jiah Khan's Mother Slams Bollywood, Alleges Salman Khan Tried To Protect Sooraj Pancholi

Elaborating more about the same, Riya Sen said that before a film release, she would have front-page articles about her in the newspapers but none of them were true so her parents would also ignore talking about it too. The actor concluded saying what made it easy for her is the background that she comes from as her mother became an actor after having two daughters.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Exposed The Ugly Side Of Bollywood, Says Nitish Bharadwaj

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.