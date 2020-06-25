365 DNI Effect: As Netflix's 'Love' Also Gets Popular, Here's A Look At Its Stellar Cast

Netflix’s recent release 365 DNI was received well by the audience. After its release, the movie topped charts globally. The movie went trending on the streaming platform mainly because of its graphic erotic scenes. After 365 DNI, Gaspar Noé’s 2015 erotic drama movie Love is soaring in popularity on Netflix. The movie is in top trending movies on Netflix. As the movie 365 DNI was watched by the audience globally, the users are now looking for similar erotic content to watch on the streaming platforms. This has resulted in Love on Netflix becoming one of the top trending movies currently.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Sister Karisma Is All 'about Love'; Watch Video

Love follows the story of a student living in Paris played by Karl Glusman and his French girlfriend played by Aomi Muyock. The movie premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. It was one of the most controversial movies because of its unsimulated erotic scenes. The erotic scenes in Love were so controversial that the cast members had to explain the difference between adult movies and the film in several media interactions. The movie did not do well on its theatrical release. Now after the popularity of 365 DNI the movie is scaling new heights in terms of popularity. Here is a look at the Love’s cast members and the characters they played in the movie.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Speaks About Being Called An "idiot" For Taking Up 'Love Sonia'

Karl Glusman as Murphy

The American actor Karl Glusman played one of the lead roles in Love. He had played the character of Murphy who is an American cinema school student. Karl Glusman had done a brilliant job as Murphy and he portrayed the relationship between his character and the other two characters in Love perfectly.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Pours Love For Ali Fazal's Adorable Childhood Picture, Says 'I GOT YOU'

Aomi Muyock as Electra

Swiss actor Aomi Muyock had portrayed the role of Electra in the movie Love. She is the French girlfriend of Murphy whom he dates for two years. The complex character of Electra was portrayed by Aomi Muyock with perfection. She is best known for starring in Jessica Forever and Scenario.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Movies That Had Her Stuck In A Love Triangle; 'Saawariya' To 'Raanjhanaa'

Klara Kristin as Omi

Omi was played by Klara Kristin in the movie. Her life is changed forever after her encounter with Murphy and Electra. Some unplanned circumstances make the relationship between Murphy and Electra end on a horrible note and Murphy is forced to live with Omi. Klara Kristin is known for her movies like Baby Got Back and Red Hot Chilli Peppers: Goodbye Angels.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.