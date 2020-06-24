When Emraan Hashmi Chose Sushant Singh Rajput Over Other Bollywood Actors; Read

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left a lot of people speechless and grieving for the loss of such a talented actor. A lot of his fans and celebrities on social media have been offering condolences to the late actor on social media. Several throwback videos related to the actor have also resurfaced on the internet like his old interviews or his appearances or his red-carpet interactions. Recently one such video is doing the rounds on the internet where Emraan Hashmi chooses Sushant Singh Rajput for having a brighter future over other Bollywood actors. Here is what he had to say about it.

Emraan Hashmi talks about Sushant Singh Rajput

During a chat show, the show’s host is seen asking questions to Emraan Hashmi. He was asked about who has a brighter future amongst Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur. On this question, Emraan Hashmi responded without giving a second thought.

He chose Sushant Singh Rajput first followed by Varun Dhavan and Sidharth Malhotra. However, he did not name Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapur in his list. It looks like Emraan Hashmi also believed in Sushant Singh Rajput’s potential as an amazing actor.

Mahesh Bhatt had chosen Arjun Kapoor over Sushant Singh Rajput

Emraan Hashmi was a guest on the popular Bollywood chat show with Mahesh Bhatt. He was also asked to rank some Bollywood stars in order of who is having a brighter future. The show host, one of Bollywood's top director-producer, asked him to rank Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in terms of who had a brighter future as an actor. Bhatt had chosen Arjun Kapoor as an actor with a brighter future among all these actors.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. No suicide note has been found from the actor’s house. His body was discovered by his house help. The police are investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led to two things, growing awareness about mental health and about the issue of nepotism and groupism in Bollywood.

