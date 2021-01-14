Riz Ahmed Finally Reveals His Wife's Name, Talks About His Secret Wedding

A little over three days ago, The Sound Of Metal and Venom star Riz Ahmed, during a conversation with the host of the "Grounded" podcast, namely Louis Theroux, revealed that he is married. But, Ahmed chose to maintain his silence on the subject of the identity of his wife. And now, some hours ago, the actor went on to reveal that Riz Ahmed's wife's name is Fatima Farheen Mirza, who is the author of a book called, "A Place for Us", which is her debut novel that became available for reading in 2018. The information regarding Riz Ahmed's wife's name and identity has been sourced from an article on the Evening Standard. On the subject of Riz Ahmed's wedding, the actor, as per a report on Page Six, revealed that the ceremony was largely virtual and he described the same as "super weird" owing to the pandemic, which indicates that the actor has been married for less than a year.

Also Read: Riz Ahmed Pays Tribute To Irrfan Khan In Gotham Awards Acceptance Speech

What else did Riz Ahmed say:

On the subject of how Riz Ahmed and Fatima crossed paths, as per the Page Six article, Ahmed shared that he met Fatima while he was working on his latest release, The Sound Of Metal. The very same article also has him sharing that the film writing process and sessions, which involved both of them, led to the two forming a friendship. The official at Page Six quoted the star sharing that the entire period of time that was spent in making the film was filled with life-changing events and the process of making the feature brought a lot of good in his life.

Also Read: Where Was 'Sound Of Metal' Filmed? Know All About Its Filming Location

About Fatima Farheen Mirza:

Also Read: Riz Ahmed Reveals He Lost Two Family Members To Coronavirus

Fatima Farheen Mirza, as per her profile on Penguin.co.uk, was born in California in the year 1991 and is born to Indian-American parents of Muslim Descent. Mirza's mother hails from Birmingham while her father was born and brought up in Hyderabad. The novelist graduated from Iowa Writers' Workshop, where she was a teaching-Writing Pupil during her tenure there.

Marilynne Robinson was my teacher at Iowa & I am honored to be in conversation with her tonight about her gorgeous new novel, JACK. Join us via @HarvardBooks , 7PM PST: https://t.co/gpyTzPIslG pic.twitter.com/uT2wsP8Pt1 — Fatima Farheen Mirza (@fatimafmirza) October 14, 2020

Also Read: Where Was 'Rogue One' Filmed? Know More About The Popular Spots

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.