Where Was 'Sound Of Metal' Filmed? Know All About Its Filming Location

Sound of Metal depicts the emotional life journey of a heavy metal drummer named Ruben. He is a member of a metal band in which his girlfriend is the lead singer. Gradually, Ruben loses hearing ability and the rest of the film depicts how he cops up with this situation. Read on to know where was Sound of Metal filmed:

'Sound of Metal' plot

Ruben faces a huge challenge when he discovers that he is gradually losing his hearing. The doctors tell him that he will gradually become deaf. Ruben, a heroin addict, finally checks into a rehabilitation centre for people with hearing impairment with his girlfriend's support. The movie traces Rubel's journey, who tries to keep his passion alive and tries to cope with his hearing loss while he struggles with addiction.

'Sound of Metal' filming Locations

Sound of Metal is based in Fenton, Missouri. But, it was not filmed there. Instead, the cast and the crew shot the whole movie at Rowley and Salem Massachusetts. According to TheCinemaholic, the whole shooting was completed in August 2018 in just four weeks.

Salem

Salem is often considered a melting pot of culture. This place is well known for the pop culture and especially heavy metal. Salem is often filled with budding artists and musicians who come here to engage with fellow artists and showcase their talents. Hence, this place offered a great backdrop for the movie. Some popular and iconic places in Salem and its neighborhood was among the top sound of metal shooting locations. Interestingly, Salem is the infamous historical city for the barbaric Salem witch trial.

Rowley

Rowley, a city in Essex County in Massachusetts, is another one of the main Sound of Metal filming locations. Viewers get to see many popular and local hotspots from Rowley in the movie. Miss Fenton Diner, the fictions truck-stop style diner that viewers get to see in the movie is the Agawam Diner, situated at 166 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, MA 01969. It was transformed into the fictitious Miss Fenton Diner, and both the interior and exterior of this diner was used for shooting. The crew completed the shoot here in 12 hours from 4 am to 4 pm, and they had to turn off the air conditioning to get the perfect ambience for shooting.

'Sound of Metal' movie review

The Sound of Metal received mostly positive reviews. According to the Rotten Tomatoes official site, the film got a 97 per cent approval rating in the Tomatometer a 90 per cent approval rate in the audience score section. In IMDB, it got 6.8 out of 10. MetaCritic gave a Metascore of 81 out of 100 and a user score of 8.1 out of 10.

