Riz Ahmed Reveals He Lost Two Family Members To Coronavirus

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the globe. Several countries are under lockdown to curb the further spread of the virus. British actor Riz Ahmed talked about the pandemic and revealed that he has lost members from his family. Read to know more.

Riz Ahmed lost family members to COVID-19

In an interview with a magazine, Riz Ahmed opened up about his personal loss due to the virus. He said that he has lost two family members to Covid-19. He just wants to believe their deaths and all the others are not for nothing. He stated that we got to step up to reimagine a better future.

The actor mentioned that while US President Donald Trump had used COVID-19 to ban immigration and the Hungarian government to centralise their power, people forget that most of the frontline people fighting against the virus are from ethnic communities.

He stated that he is looking at the fact that it is hitting African-Americans twice as hard. He is looking at the fact that 50 per cent of the National Health Security (NHS) frontline workers are ethnic minorities.

Riz Ahmed said he hopes the praise for health workers amid the crisis brings attention to the prejudice against the ethnic minorities that work in the healthcare system. He hoped that it also opens up people to create a more inclusive world. Ahmed added that we say we love the NHS more than the royal family, more than the Army, but do we love the people who keep the NHS alive?

