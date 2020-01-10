Robert Downey Jr. Shares A Video On 'Dolittle' Becoming #1 In Korea; See It Here

Robert Downey Jr. will soon be seen in the fantasy adventure, Dolittle. The movie is set to release on January 17, 2020, worldwide. However, before releasing across the globe, it has hit the theatres in Korea. The film is reportedly performing well there. Downey Jr. was seen excited as he broke this news in a video. Read to know more.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle becomes 1 in Korea

The Avengers actor has 44 million+ followers on his social media handle, Instagram. He took to his official handle on this social media platform to break the news about Dolittle. In the video uploaded, Robert Downey Jr. informed that Dolittle has released in its first market around the globe and it is Korea. He stated that it also opened at number 1 there. The actor also urged fans to watch the film and mentioned that it is a great movie. Check out the video below.

Robert Downey Jr. also as connection with Korea. His first trip there was in 2008 for the promotion of Marvel's Iron Man. In a press conference during Avengers: Endgame promotions, the actor talked about it. He said that he and Iron Man director, Jon Favreau was there to promote the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this emerging market at that time. Since then, Downey Jr. has been in Korea for the promotion of several films. Reportedly, he also cut a cake on his 48th birthday in Korea, during Iron Man 3 promotions.

Robert Downey Jr. is currently busy in promoting Dolittle. After the video, he uploaded a picture on his Instagram handle. He was seen with co-stars, Carmel Laniado and Harry Collett. See the picture below.

Dolittle

Doctor Dolittle is known for having the ability to talk to animals. Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen will appear in live-action roles. The animals are animated in the film and voiced by Hollywood celebrities. The voice cast includes Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez and Marion Cotillard. It is directed by Stephan Gaghan.

