Dolittle Trailer Starring Robert Downey Jr. Gives Goosebumps To Fans

Robert Downey Jr. will be seen on the big screen in a fantasy adventure comedy film Dolittle, playing the titular role. It is based It is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting. Alongside him, the film stars Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in live action roles. Trailer of the movie was released earlier. Check out fan reactions on it.

Dolittle trailer reactions

#Dolittle HIGH SCALE & VFX #DOLITTLETRAILER IS LOOKING ADVENTUROUS Movie AND FUN. #RobertDowneyJr IS LOOKING BRILLIANT#RobertDowneyJr — GoD Of tHuNdEr ( fRom AsgaRd) (@RajVerm04698548) October 14, 2019

So excited for this......such fond memories of the Rex Harrison movie! RDJ is going to be great! #DolittleMovie #Dolittletrailer @RobertDowneyJr https://t.co/bwdODs2IB8 — Rachel Babbage (@rachel_babbage) October 14, 2019

That trailer gave me goosebumps. How do you make that, that every character you play appears to be written just for you? — TheFatRat (@ThisIsTheFatRat) October 13, 2019

Just watched the trailer for Dolittle with @RobertDowneyJr and realizing hes doing a welsh accent has actually made my day! #propertidy #southwales #Dolittletrailer — Katie P (@katiepow89) October 14, 2019

@DolittleMovie I'm so excited AAAAA I will for sure try to watch it the first day itself! It's gonna be amazing! All the best to all the cast and crew! ❤️#DolittleMovie — Eva❤️(Ida's wife)😂❤️ (@pankhurirockzz) December 1, 2019

#DolittleMovie#Dolittle #Dolittletrailer is very good.

Something new and new and interesting character for @RobertDowneyJr

January 2020 — VAIBHAV M. SHINDE ⏺ (@VAIBHAVMSHINDE1) October 13, 2019

So I just watched the #Dolittletrailer and I have to say my papo @RobertDowneyJr looks very spicy in it so definitely go watch the trailer now ✊🏻😤 — Hunner69 (@Hpmurray69) October 13, 2019

Trailer

About the film

Doctor Dolittle is known for having the ability to talk to animals. The animals are animated in the film and voiced by Hollywood celebrities. The voice cast includes Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez and Marion Cotillard. Directed by Stephan Gaghan, Dolittle is set to release on January 17, 2020.

