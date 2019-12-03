The Debate
Dolittle Trailer Starring Robert Downey Jr. Gives Goosebumps To Fans

Hollywood News

Dolittle is an upcoming fantasy adventure comedy film starrinng Robert Downey Jr. as the lead. Trailer of the film was released. Check out fan reactions on it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr. will be seen on the big screen in a fantasy adventure comedy film Dolittle, playing the titular role. It is based It is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting. Alongside him, the film stars Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in live action roles. Trailer of the movie was released earlier. Check out fan reactions on it.

Dolittle trailer reactions

Trailer 

About the film

Doctor Dolittle is known for having the ability to talk to animals. The animals are animated in the film and voiced by Hollywood celebrities. The voice cast includes  Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez and Marion Cotillard. Directed by Stephan Gaghan, Dolittle is set to release on January 17, 2020.

 

 

Published:
