'Rockstar' Ranbir Kapoor Has Sung These 3 Songs; Check Them Out

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor always impresses the audience and critics with his performances. Son of the ace actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir marked his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya and has not looked back since then. Besides his acting chops, Kapoor is known to have lent his voice to a few Bollywood songs. We have listed down three songs that the Rockstar actor has sung:

1. Baba Bolta Hai Bas ho Gaya

Sanju is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This biographical drama flick garnered immense acclaim from the film critics, celebrities and the audience. Ranbir Kapoor was applauded by them for his realistic portrayal of Sanjay Dutt. This commercially successful movie focuses on the various aspects of actor Sanjay Dutt's life. This song is one of the quirkiest from the film.

2. Fatafati

Starring Priyanka Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Barfi was nominated for 85th Academy Awards. Kapoor essays the role of a deaf and mute person in this Anurag Basu film. But he lent his voice to the promotional song of this comedy-drama flick. The actor sang a song titled Fatafati, which is not a part of the movie. In an interview, the director revealed that this song was recorded impromptu. He added that Fatafati is a fun song which they wanted the audience to see and rejoice. This song has a few Bengali words.

3. The Meeting Place

This number is from the 2011 romantic-musical film, Rockstar. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie features Ranbir as Janardhan Jhakar, who dreams of becoming a rockstar. He falls deeply in love with Heer Kaul, who gets married to someone else. When he visits her later, she is suffering from an incurable disease. Heartbroken, Janardhan cannot imagine getting separated from her and takes refuge in music. In the end, he recites these lines to her.

