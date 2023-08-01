RARKPK BO Collection Day 4: Alia-Ranveer Film Earns Rs 53.40 Crore Despite Slow Monday

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film was released on big screens on July 28. On its first Monday, the movie registered a decent business at the domestic box office. Despite a slump, it has managed to cross Rs 50 crore mark.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the second movie in which Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh star in the lead roles.

The movie was released to no competition except the Telugu film Bro, Barbie and Oppenheimer, which were released a week ago.

The film is a family drama starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steady at the box office

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani registered the fourth-highest opening weekend after Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Adipurush for Hindi movies in 2023. The Ranveer Singh starrer collected Rs 64 crore on its first weekend globally. On Monday, the film earned Rs 7.50 crore as per early estimates of Sacnilk.

(The songs of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are being appreciated by the audience | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Adding the Monday estimates, the family drama has now minted a total collection of Rs 53.40 crore at the domestic box office. Monday was a crucial day to determine the film’s performance and it seems that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been successful in drawing crowds to the theatres. This week remains crucial for the Ranveer-Alia film.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani does well overseas

Not just in India, the film seems to be pulling in the audience overseas also. The international collection of the movie after the weekend stands at Rs 34 crore.

(Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is competing against Oppenheimer and Barbie | Image: Twitter)

As per Sacnilk, the film will breach the Rs 100 Crore mark if overseas numbers are accounted for. The USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Gulf and Australia remain the biggest markets for the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has to sustain in the face of competition from Oppenheimer and Barbie.