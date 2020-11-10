Rohit Saraf Opens Up About Playing Mind Games With Anurag Basu To Get Details Of 'Ludo'

Actor Rohit Saraf who is a part of Anurag Basu’s Ludo recently opened up about how he got the details out from the director about the movie in a recent interview with PTI. Basu usually doesn’t share many details about the script. Read on to know how Rohit Saraf managed to do it.

Rohit Saraf on getting details about 'Ludo' from the director

Rohit Saraf revealed in the interview how he got Anurag Basu to spill out the details of the script of his upcoming Ludo. The actor said that he resorted to playing mind games with the director in order to find out more about the script. Rohit said, “I'd get nervous and try to play mind games with Anurag sir, ask ''What would happen next, how would we approach?''

However, the actor revealed that Basu would never spill the details as he wanted the actor to be fresh and their reactions to be spontaneous. He added that the movie is magnificent because the actors did not know what was coming their way. “He didn’t give us enough time or content to over analyse it. Magic happens when everything is spontaneous. I liked the way of working. We trusted his vision and completely surrendered,” said Saraf.

The actor who made his debut in Dear Zindagi, as Alia Bhatt’s younger brother has also been a part of movies The Sky Is Pink and Hichki. While speaking to PTI over a Zoom call, he explained how it was a daunting experience to work with 8 massive names who were a part of the cast, and he is just someone who is setting his foot in the industry.

He said, “I was pretty insecure in the beginning. For an actor who hadn't done too much work, who's aspiring to be big, when you get to know you're in a film which has eight other massive names alongside you, you tend to get nervous. It starts to become a more daunting experience than an enjoyable one. That's what happened in the beginning."

"You're an underdog, you don't have money, you work in a mall and you'll go crazy when you receive money. Do you want to do the film?" was the pitch Anurag Basu gave to Rohit Saraf, recalled the actor. He is playing the role of Rahul in the movie, who is a homeless man working at a shopping mall and finds a suitcase full of cash at work, one day. Rohit expressed that the thought of being directed by Anurag Basu and working with such a huge cast was indeed tempting.

Ludo is a dark crime comedy film, which features four different stories. The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi, and Shalini Vats. The movie is to release on Netflix on November 12, 2020.

