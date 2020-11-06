Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Share Screen In Netflix's 'Mismatched', Trailer Out

Mismatched is an upcoming Netflix original series. It brings YouTuber Prajakta Koli, Sky Is Pink star Rohit Saraf and Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha together on the streaming platform’s project. It will show a boy who falls in love with a girl, but she is more in love with her dream of coding and developing an app, along with more surprises in it.

Netflix’s Mismatched trailer brings Prajakta, Rohit Saraf and Rannvijay together

Netflix recently dropped Mismatched trailer for its audiences. The young adult series is based on Sandhya Menon’s bestseller When Dimple met Rishi. It chronicles the journey of a group of students who meet on campus, each determined to outdo the other. The show is about friendship, rivalry, ambition and love. The series is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari and written by Gazal Dhaliwal. Mismatched is set to stream on the OTT platform from November 20, 2020.

Mismatched has an ensemble cast which includes several young actors. It includes Rohit Saraf as Rishi Shekhawat and Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja, the lead characters. The series also features Vihaan Samat (Harsh Agarwal), Taaruk Raina (Anmol Malhotra), Devyani Shorey (Namrata Bidasaria) and Muskkaan Jaferi (Celina Matthews), Kritika Bharadwaj (Simran Malhotra) and Abhinav Sharma (Krish Katyal) who come together to form a team that is bound to take people on a trip down memory lane, back to their college days. And adding to the perfectly mixed bag is Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha and Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim in the series.

Mismatched director Akarsh Khurana talked about his upcoming Netflix series. He said that both the characters, Rishi and Dimple are poles apart. They want very different things from life and their agendas constantly clash. He explained that they are mismatched in every sense of the term. But they are thrown into a situation and place together, and while navigating snide professors, strange assignments, app developments, and a host of new people from all over the country, they manage to connect. The filmmaker thinks the show is quite an insightful look at today's youth, their choices, their problems, and their ideas of companionship. He foresees everyone from millennials to their parents finding something to enjoy about Mismatched and its cast of varied characters.

With Inputs from PR

