Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up On 'boycott Films' Row: 'Audience Make Or Break People'

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for her performance in Dangal, is now a part of Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial, Ludo. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Fatima opined her views about the 'boycott calls for movies' by netizens. Fatima exclaimed that if 'people want to watch a film, then they should, or they shouldn't'; but they 'shouldn't have an agenda behind it'.

More so, she mentioned that if 'the viewers want to enjoy a film then they should and 'that’s what has been happening for so many years', stated Fatima. Adding to this, the actor continued that 'the audience is the one who makes or breaks people' and that 'they have the power' too.

In the same interaction, Fatima mentioned that 'no matter who is in the movie, if the film is good, people will watch it'. Fatima further said that people are stars because the audience make them stars. More so, she also added that she doesn't see the sense in complaining about it and affirmed that everyone works hard as a film is not made just by one star, but a lot of people.

Speaking about the other people associated with movies, Fatima Sana Shaikh asserted that there is the spot boy, the director and so many others; so when people boycott movies, they are snatching away the credits from the other people associated with the movie, said the actor. Fatima spoke about the character actor who is making his debut with a star in a film and added that such a situation will be an injustice to him if people don’t watch his movie.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bollywood films

In Fatima Sana Shaikh's career, she has been a part of several movies as a child artist. She worked in films like Ishq, Chachi 420, Bade Dilwala, One 2 Ka 4 and others. Last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, she is now gearing up for Ludo, alongside an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Shalini Vats, Pearle Maaney, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Inayat Verma and Asha Negi. The trailer of the movie received a thumbs up from moviegoers. The film is all set to release on Netflix, on November 12.

