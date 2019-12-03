Akshay Kumar Opens Up On 'fight' Video With Rohit Shetty, Shares How News Destroys Career

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has now geared up for the promotion of his upcoming movie Good Newwz. The song from the movie named Sauda has recently been launched, and it has managed to generate anticipation about the movie. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar spoke about his upcoming film and the harsh reality of the Bollywood industry.

Akshay Kumar was reportedly asked in the interview about the video also featuring Rohit Shetty over some 'fight' between them. Akshay Kumar replied that it wasn’t planned at all. He was sitting with Rohit when he read the false news about a fight between him and Rohit Shetty. So the duo then decided to make a video about it. He further added that the video was out within 15 minutes. He also mentioned that not every person writes false news, but sometimes one wrong news can destroy someone’s relationship and career. He added that he himself has seen people breaking their marriages and parting ways in his career span of 30 years.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Good Newwz' Is 'a Comedy With A Serious Subject For The Audience'

According to Akshay Kumar, professionalism is utmost important. He shared a real-life incident in the same interaction, saying that he gave 14 flop movies in a row. However, he was still approached for films, not because he was a great actor. He said people approached him because he used to come to work on time. They gave him work because of his professionalism.

Commenting on his upcoming movies, Akshay Kumar said that 8 million babies are born through IVF. There are many couples who cannot conceive and for them, it is a blessing. He further added that his upcoming film Good Newwz will spread awareness about it. Also, they chose humour to give away their message because otherwise, the movie would look like a documentary.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Shares 'Good Newwz' BTS Fun Video, Netizens React To The Hilarious Post

About the film Good Newwz

Good Newwz will also star Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz has been helmed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The plot of the movie is based on two couples with the same surnames pursuing in-vitro fertilization and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Pulls A Prank On Kareena Kapoor Khan, Her Reaction Is Unmissable. Watch Here

ALSO READ| 'Bhangra-with-a-twist'? Akshay Kumar Shares Teaser Of Good Newwz Song Sauda Khara Khara

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.