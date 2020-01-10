Rohit Sharma Says 'work In Progress' As Team India Begins Scouting For T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has had an outstanding 2019. He had led Mumbai Indians to their record fourth IPL title, was the leading run-scorer of World Cup 2019 that followed (648 runs in nine matches) and made a successful comeback to red-ball cricket as well. Meanwhile, Sharma will also be hoping to repeat his batting heroics in 2020 and will also be aiming to play an instrumental role as India look to end their ICC title drought by winning the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later his year.

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Speaking about the ICC World T20, Rohit does not seem to be on the same page with skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma not on the same page with Virat

Before India's successful away series against West Indies post the World Cup 2019 heartbreak, captain Virat Kohli had said that the fight was obviously for just one spot and he reckoned that more or less three guys have made a place for themselves. Kohli then added that it was to be a healthy competition and at the same time, it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

Meanwhile, Kohli's deputy had something else to say during an interview with a daily publication. The 'Hitman' said that there is still a long way to go for the World Cup and that they are preparing for it and a lot of guys are getting ready for the same. Sharma then added that there are a lot of spots that they need to fill and it is a work in progress.

The leading run-scorer of World Cup 2019 then mentioned that the 15-20 guys that they have are all really good, have performed really well and are very confident. The limited-overs vice-captain then added that it is just about doing what they need to do in Australia and then try and win that World Cup.

India hope to end their ICC title drought

The upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 Down Under will be an ideal opportunity for the Men In Blue to lift their second World T20 crown and thereby end their ICC title drought which has been bothering them since the last five global tournaments. The ICC Champions Trophy 2013 was the last major tournament which was won by the Indian team under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and since then, it has been a case of so near yet so far for them.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

