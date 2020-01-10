Ravi Shastri Doesn't Endorse ICC's Idea Of Four-day Tests, Calls It 'nonsense'

There has been a debate that has been doing the rounds in the cricketing community recently over the idea of having four-day Tests instead of five after the International Cricket of Council (ICC) had put forth the proposal to trim the traditional format by a day to accommodate more short-format games.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar trolls Sourav Ganguly for skipping training sessions, calls him ‘DADI’

While some have supported the idea, the majority of them have dismissed the idea of four-day Tests. The likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardene have expressed their disapproval over curtailing the format. The latest personality to join this list is India head coach Ravi Shastri.

ALSO READ | BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly exudes confidence in Rishabh Pant, calls him a 'special talent'

While speaking to a leading media network, Ravi Shastri said that the idea of four-day Tests was nonsense. Ravi Shastri added that if it went like this we may soon have limited-overs Tests. Ravi Shastri said that there was no need to tamper with five-day Tests.

Ravi Shastri came up with a suggestion that if at all they wanted to tamper then the ICC should let the top six sides play five-day Tests and the next six be allowed to play four-day Tests. Ravi Shastri went on to say that to preserve Tests, ICC should let the top six play more against each other. Furthermore, he said that if the ICC wanted to popularise the game they had the T20 format.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly hosts ex-teammates Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh on 'Dadagiri' special

Day-night Test is still work in progress: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri said Day-Night Tests were a work in progress and urged the ICC to get the ball right. He said that Day-Night Tests were still under test. Ravi Shastri added that the pink ball didn't give any advantage to spinners and said that the ICC needed to get the ball right for Day-Night Tests.

Ravi Shastri also went on to say that during the day you had full Tests, by night it looked like half Test. He suggested that if ICC wanted more people to come to watch Tests, they should let the top six play each other more often.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly recalls breaching Pakistan's security on 2004 tour to eat roadside kebabs

Image Courtesy: Ravi Shastri Instagram