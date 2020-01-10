Rohit Sharma Says 4-day Games Can't Be Called Test, Justifies It With A Simple Response

Amid the ongoing row about the proposed concept of 4-day Test games that has left the cricketing fraternity divided about the change to the format, Team India's opener Rohit Sharma has voiced against the concept, citing that the game would then go on to become nothing but a domestic game. Cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Nathan Lyon, Bern Stokes and many more have raised their voice against the proposed change, saying that the sanctity of the game will be lost if the change is been made. Despite arguments from those who favour the concept had significant backing such as the change in the rules of the game as time passed, majority of the cricketers believe that the longest format of the game should not be meddled with and should be left to be conducted in conventional methods.

'It is a First-Class game'

Citing the reason why Rohit Sharma opposes the proposed change in the format, the Indian opener simply points out that the game would become a domestic first-class contest if it is reduced to just four days. Speaking to a news daily, Rohit Sharma directly said that 4-day Tests were not international games but were first-class games that were conventionally played for four days. Rohit Sharma's views on the 4-day Tests align with Indian skipper Virat Kohli's, who categorically stated that he opposed the proposed concept.

Would it be fair?'

As ICC's proposal of changing the original Test format to four-day tests has been doing rounds, several players and even former cricketers have voiced their opinions with some in favour of and some against the idea. Recently, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar also voiced his opinion against tweaking the 'purest format of the game.' In an interview with a leading news daily, Sachin Tendulkar opined that spinners look forward to bowling with the scuffed bowl and taking advantage of the roughs created on the wicket on the fifth day which is a part of Test cricket and questioned if it would be fair to take that advantage away from spinners.

Tendulkar stated, "There are several formats of the game including T20, ODIs, T10 and even 100-ball cricket. Test is the purest form of cricket and it should not be tinkered with." Furthermore, he added, "The ICC, in my view, should focus on providing quality playing surfaces. Let the ball do things - spin, seam, swing and bounce. It will automatically liven-up the game. It will also throw up more results. Currently, there are far too many dead games."

