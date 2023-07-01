Rohit Shetty Planning Sooryavanshi Like Surprise For Ajay Devgn Led Singham Again?

Rohit Shetty will be directing the third film in the Singham franchise, tentatively titled Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Reportedly, the director is busy with the pre-production of the upcoming cop actioner. Ahead of the film going on the floors, an update on the casting is sure to get the fans excited.

3 things you need to know

Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Bajirao Singham in Singham Again.

The leading lady in the next Singham film has not been finalised yet.

Singham Again is eyeing Independence Day 2024 release.

Singham Again cast to get bigger?

Characters within Rohit Shetty's cop universe have been making crossover appearances since Simmba (2018). Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn first featured in Simmba together and then again in Sooryavanshi (2021). If reports are to be believed, the three cop characters will be seen together again in Singham Again. This casting decision has been taken keeping in mind the plot of the film as Akshay and Ranveer may feature at a key juncture in the movie. Moreover, Vicky Kaushal may also join the cop franchise in Singham Again.

What to expect from Akshay and Ranveer's cameo roles?

As per the report, Akshay will have an extended appearance in the movie while Ranveer will be reprising his "outlandish" character Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. It went on to add that Akhay as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi will be appearing in Singham Again at a "crucial" juncture and help Singham (Ajay) in investigation. As far as Ranveer's role is concerned, the details were not revealed.

(A still from the film Sooryavanshi | Image: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn in a never-seen-before avatar in Singham Again?

Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty have worked together since the latter's first directorial Zameen (2003). Subsequently, Ajay has featured in all of Rohit's films except Chennai Express (2103) and Dilwale (2015). After establishing his character Bajirao Singham in the 2011 film, it is being said that Rohit will present the Drishyam star in a "never before" avatar. According to the same report, the director will be exploring the "new shades" of the character which will serve as a "treat for all cine lovers."

Rohit Shetty expanding his cop universe to OTT

Rohit Shetty, meanwhile, has also expanded his cop universe to OTT. His series Indian Police Force will be debuting later this year. It will introduce Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi to the cop universe. Though Rohit will not be directing all the episodes, he will be a showrunner. Meanwhile, Ajay is busy shooting for his upcoming untitled film alongside Jyothika and R Madhavan. It is directed by Vikas Bahl.