Rohit Shetty Says He Is Lucky And This Is The Reason Behind It!

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has set up his own cop universe with Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and now with the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, with lead actors being Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, respectively. However, the filmmaker said that getting two stars in a single film becomes a bit difficult in Bollywood. Read to know what more Rohit said.

Rohit Shetty on bringing two heroes in one film

Hollywood film Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is being promoted by Rohit Shetty for its Indian release. During an interview for a promotion, Rohit spoke about why he thinks the same buddy cop-comedies films have become a rarity in Bollywood currently. He said that he really does not know why people do not think on these lines.

The filmmaker stated that it might be getting difficult to get two heroes or maybe two stars together in a single movie. He further added that he has been lucky enough. He also said that when they started Singham, they never thought about it.

Rohit Shetty mentioned that while developing Singham Returns and while developing Simmba, the team thought about it that let’s try to create their own universe. It was a big risk but it worked for them. The Singham director said that he is happy that no other person is making this and he is the only one.

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming addition to his cop universe will be Sooryavanshi. Along with Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. Akshay will be seen playing DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on March 27, 2020.

