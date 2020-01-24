Rohit Shetty Welcomes 'videsi Police' Will Smith Ahead Of Akshay Kumar's Desi Police Flick

Director Rohit Shetty is all set to make it big this year, with the release of Sooryavanshi, which will feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It will bring together three different big-screen characters together which include Bajirao Singham from the Singham franchise, Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba, and DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who will be played by Kumar. The promotions of the same are being done on a large scale. Recently, these Indian police characters got affiliated with the videshi police, when Shetty posted a video on his social media handle. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Rohit Shetty took to his official Instagram handle to release a video that featured his Indian police characters, with the ‘videshi’ police characters. It is an amalgamation of clips and fans are loving it. The video opens with Shetty driving a car at top speed through the city. He steps out and announces that the views have already met his Desi Police, referring to Simmba, Singham, and a glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which was teased at the end of Simmba.

The fans then get to see a shot of these three fire bullets. He then said that it is now the time to meet the videshi police when the fans got to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in their avatars from their upcoming film Bad Boys for Life. Shetty announced the release date of the same and told his fans to watch these guys in the theatres on January 31, 2020. Here is the link to the video.

Akshay Kumar also posted the video on his official Instagram handle. He said the desi police are set to hit the streets –on March 27, till then fans can see Bad Boys. Here is the Instagram post.

