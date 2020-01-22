Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty's Reality Show Pushed Due To Bigg Boss 13?

The popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is all set to return to the small screen in March 2020. If the reports are to go by, the latest season of the reality show to be hosted by Rohit Shetty will start airing on Colors TV soon after the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 ends. The 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is reportedly shot in Bulgaria, Europe, and has an interesting line-up of contestants, which has amped up the excitement level of fans.

All about you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

The latest season of the action-based reality show will see the return of Rohit Shetty as a host for the fifth time. If the reports are to go by, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will follow the theme of 'Darr Ki University', where all contestants will be thrown into difficult and scary tasks. The show, which is slated to air a week after Bigg Boss 13's finale was initially supposed to start in mid-February, but the extension of Bigg Boss 13 reportedly led to the show getting pushed to March 2020.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant list

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will reportedly feature popular television stars like Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karishma Tanna as its contestants. Besides these popular television stars, dancer Dharmesh Yelande and Marathi movie actor Amruta Khanvilkar are also expected to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

