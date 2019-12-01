Veer Zaara: Dialogues Of The Yash Raj Directorial That Will Melt Your Heart

Veer Zaara, released in 2004, is undoubtedly one of the finest works of the veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra. The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead, is an epic saga of love and separation. The hit movie recently completed 15 years of its release on which Preity Zinta posted a beautiful picture of herself. She captioned it, "Remembering the Iconic Veer Zaara today - It's not just a movie, but an era. A time of decency, dignity, love, respect, and honour. It's my most memorable film experience. Working with the greatest director of all time, Yash Chopra, who insisted I call him Yash Uncle while he called me Zaara till the day he passed. There will never be another movie and a story like this, music like this, another director & legend like him, another Veer like @iamsrk & another Samiya like Rani. I still pinch myself and I am forever indebted to be a part of this labour of love. I miss you Yash Uncle #15YearsOfVeerZaara #Iconic #Ting @yrf."

Veer Zaara completes 15 years of release

Veer Zaara narrates the tale of Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, who falls in love with a Pakistani girl named Zara Hayaat Khan. Other than the crackling chemistry between the leads, the movie's music was also the talking point among the movie-goers. Especially the track- 'Do Pal', sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Sonu Nigam, which was reportedly one of the most popular songs of the album.

Here are some dialogues from the romantic-drama Veer Zaara that will melt your heart.

Woh kehte hai mera desh uska nahi, Phir kyun mere ghar woh rahti hai. Woh kehte hai main us jaisa nahi, Phir kyun mujh jaisi woh lagti hai.

Sarhad Paar Ek Aisa Shaksh Hai, Joh Aapke Liye Apni Jaan Bhi De Dega.

Woh kehte hai ki woh koi nahi thi, Phir kyun mere liye duniya se woh ladti hai Woh kehte hai main us jaisa nahi, Phir kyun mujh jaisi woh lagti hai...!

Sachi mohabbat zindagi mein sirf ek baar hoti hai ... aur jab hoti hai Toh koi bhagwan yah khuda usse nakamyab nahi hone deta.......!

Ek aurat ki mohabbat aur ek mard ki mohabbat mein bahut fark hota hai.

Yeh Khuda Ke Roop Mein Insaan Hai, Yah Insaan Ke Roop Mein Khuda.

Mohabbat Kitaabon Mein Hoti Hai, Shayari Mein Hoti Hai, Zindagi Mein Nahi

