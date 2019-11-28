16YearsOfKalHoNaaHo: Kareena Kapoor Was Offered Naina Before Preity Zinta?

The Nikhil Advani directorial, Kal Ho Naa Ho clocked its 16th year since release today. The hashtags #KalHoNaaHo and #16YearsOfKalHoNaaHo are trending on Twitter and all the leading social media portals today. However, not many people are aware that Preity Zinta was not the first choice of the makers to essay the character of Naina in the movie. Here is a sneak-peek into who was the first choice of the makers to play the female lead in the 2003 film:

Did you know: Kareena Kapoor was the first choice to play Naina?

Preity Zinta’s character of Naina Catherine Kapur, from Kal Ho Naa Ho, is one of the most loved characters that she has played on-screen till date. However, not many people know that the role was initially offered some other actor. According to the reports made by leading entertainment portals, the on-screen character of Naina Kapur was offered to Kareena Kapoor. The reports also say that Kareena Kapoor demanded a rise in the payroll for her role in Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Karan Johar was not willing to spend so much on just one actor. Thus ultimately Kareena Kapoor refused the offer and the role was finally given to Preity Zinta.

Other lesser-known facts about Kal Ho Naa Ho

In an interview with a leading portal on completion of the films 15 years, Karan Johar opened up about how the film was initially titled Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and then changed into Kal Ho Naa Ho. In the movie, Vogue India’s fashion editor and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff played the role of Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan’s classmate from the MBA school. The role of Jennifer was offered initially to Neetu Kapoor, but she was not willing to make a comeback yet, so it was given to Jaya Bachchan. After facing legal issues for reusing It’s Raining Men in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Karan Johar skipped taking risks and bought the rights for Pretty Woman in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

