Ronit Bose Roy Reveals He Has Been 'ahead Of The Curve' & Went On Lockdown From March 15

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Ronit Bose Roy in an interview revealed that he thought much ahead, took a cue from the West and went on lockdown, before Janta curfew.

Ronit Bose Roy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced country-wide lockdown to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood actor Ronit Bose Roy in an interview revealed that he thought much ahead, took a cue from the West and went on lockdown from March 15, way before Janta Curfew. 

The Boss actor revealed that he shut his office and asked his house helpers to return to their hometowns much before the lockdown. Roy is used to social distancing and confessed that he is a 'recluse' and probably has had a 15-year lockdown because he doesn't step out of the house apart from work.

What were the challenges he faced with his family under quarantine? Ronit said it was difficult for his family to adjust and the biggest challenge in the initial days was to settle down the kids but is happy because they have a routine now and feel comfortable. The actor also pointed out that staying together means 'lot of togetherness and disagreements'.

Talking about the ways to deal it, Ronit said that they find their ways around issues. "This is a test of time and we have to come out stronger. I have urged people on social media to stay calm as if one is going to be home, there is no point cribbing about things or getting angsty. Just stay home," he concluded.

