COVID-19 Crisis: Ronit Roy Encourages All To Feed The Needy, Says ‘thali Banging’ Is Done

Bollywood News

Ronit Roy recently took to social media to ask his followers to get past their ‘thali banging’ phase and then told them to feed the needy

ronit Roy

Actor Ronit Roy recently requested people to focus more on pressing matters after Sunday's Janta curfew. Taking to his social media handle, Ronit Roy asked his followers to get past the 'thali banging' and told them to think about those who cannot fend for themselves. Ronit Roy then revealed his initiative to feed those who could not afford long term supplies, such as his building's staff, watchman, and cleaners. 

Ronit Roy requests fans to help those who cannot fend for themselves, says that the ‘thali banging’ is done

Above are the tweets that Ronit Roy shared on his official Twitter handle. In his tweets, Ronit Roy asked his followers to get past the ‘thali banging’ and focus more on pressing matters, such as taking care of their workers and maids who could not support themselves during the Coronavirus lockdown. He then stated that he and the people in his colony have started giving their building workers basic amenities, such as biscuits, water and meals. 

This initiative was further supported by directors Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha. The two directors are also coordinating with actor Ronit Roy to provide their working staff with everyday meals. Sudhir Mishra also recommended every family to make two extra meals so that they can not only help their own staff, but also daily wage workers such as auto-rickshaw drivers and delivery agents.

