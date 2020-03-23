COVID-19 Crisis: Ronit Roy Encourages All To Feed The Needy, Says ‘thali Banging’ Is Done

Actor Ronit Roy recently requested people to focus more on pressing matters after Sunday's Janta curfew. Taking to his social media handle, Ronit Roy asked his followers to get past the 'thali banging' and told them to think about those who cannot fend for themselves. Ronit Roy then revealed his initiative to feed those who could not afford long term supplies, such as his building's staff, watchman, and cleaners.

Aren’t we getting a little obsessed with the Thali banging part? It’s done!!We get it!Aren’t there other pressing matters to take care of? We have started chai, buiscuit and snacks service for our building staff, watchman, cleaner etc on need basis . Request ya’ll to do the same — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) March 23, 2020

Start with the people closest to your home. This help will go a long way. — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) March 23, 2020

Let’s gear up to provide these people with basic rations which they will need shortly. A building society has enough people to take care of their help. Even cooked meals turn by turn from every house as suggested by @anubhavsinha can be given to building service staff. — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) March 23, 2020

Above are the tweets that Ronit Roy shared on his official Twitter handle. In his tweets, Ronit Roy asked his followers to get past the ‘thali banging’ and focus more on pressing matters, such as taking care of their workers and maids who could not support themselves during the Coronavirus lockdown. He then stated that he and the people in his colony have started giving their building workers basic amenities, such as biscuits, water and meals.

This initiative was further supported by directors Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha. The two directors are also coordinating with actor Ronit Roy to provide their working staff with everyday meals. Sudhir Mishra also recommended every family to make two extra meals so that they can not only help their own staff, but also daily wage workers such as auto-rickshaw drivers and delivery agents.

Anubhav had a great idea . Each flat in a society should cook for lets say 2,extra people . The society should then keep the food at the gate for daily wage earners like Auto drivers , delivery boys etc . Do it . It’s simple ! And spread the word . https://t.co/eJDzlg0aiS — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 23, 2020

