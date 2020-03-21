The Debate
Marcus Smart Coronavirus Update: Celtics Star Urges People To Take Its Impact Seriously

Basketball News

Marcus Smart coronavirus update: In the interview, Smart revealed that he was surprised when his tests came back positive as he showed no symptoms at all.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marcus Smart coronavirus

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (Friday IST). While the Celtics did not reveal the name of the player who has been infected, Marcus Smart shared a Twitter video to reveal his condition to his fans. Smart is one out of the 10 NBA players with coronavirus. 

Also read | Marcus Smart coronavirus: Smart confirms testing positive for COVID-19 through Twitter video

Marcus Smart coronavirus update: Marcus Smart asks everyone to be alert in latest interview

Also read | Lakers coronavirus: Does LeBron James have coronavirus?

Marcus Smart coronavirus update: Smart believes self-isolation is key to curb the virus

In the interview, Smart revealed that he was surprised when his tests came back positive as he showed no symptoms at all. However, being diagnosed made him more aware of the situation. Even before testing positive, Smart was taking self-isolation seriously, especially after the Celtics road trip.

He added that he feels self-isolation is the key to curb the virus, but people, especially their generation, has not been taking it as seriously as they should be. As the virus can be asymptomatic, one can never know who has the virus. His current focus is keeping himself and everyone around him safe and is ready to put the virus behind him. In the end, he asked everyone to keep positive, even if they have COVID-19.  

Also read | Lakers coronavirus: Two Lakers players test positive for COVID-19; team confirms both are asymptomatic

Marcus Smart coronavirus: Marcus Smart tests positive for COVID-19

Marcus Smart coronavirus: Celtics star is asymptomatic towards the virus

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Durant tests positive for coronavirus along with three other Brooklyn Nets players

First Published:
