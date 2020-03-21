Marcus Smart Coronavirus Update: Celtics Star Urges People To Take Its Impact Seriously

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (Friday IST). While the Celtics did not reveal the name of the player who has been infected, Marcus Smart shared a Twitter video to reveal his condition to his fans. Smart is one out of the 10 NBA players with coronavirus.

Marcus Smart coronavirus update: Marcus Smart asks everyone to be alert in latest interview

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is calling on young people to take the virus "seriously."



"Be alert to what's going on and take the precautions to not only protect yourself. By protecting yourself, you protect others," he says. pic.twitter.com/DrXvmWKd1v — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 21, 2020

Marcus Smart coronavirus update: Smart believes self-isolation is key to curb the virus

In the interview, Smart revealed that he was surprised when his tests came back positive as he showed no symptoms at all. However, being diagnosed made him more aware of the situation. Even before testing positive, Smart was taking self-isolation seriously, especially after the Celtics road trip.

He added that he feels self-isolation is the key to curb the virus, but people, especially their generation, has not been taking it as seriously as they should be. As the virus can be asymptomatic, one can never know who has the virus. His current focus is keeping himself and everyone around him safe and is ready to put the virus behind him. In the end, he asked everyone to keep positive, even if they have COVID-19.

Marcus Smart coronavirus: Marcus Smart tests positive for COVID-19

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Marcus Smart coronavirus: Celtics star is asymptomatic towards the virus

I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

