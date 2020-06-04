Ronit Roy Recalls Hardships From Early Days In Film Career, Says 'I Did Not Kill Myself'

Ronit Roy is one of the versatile actors from the television industry who have also made an impact through their roles in Bollywood films as well. He had once become a household name for his portrayal of the business tycoon Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. However, the actor's staggering success also has a story of failure which he shared with a leading daily during his recent interaction amid lockdown.

The Udaan actor spoke about the financial crisis that he had to suffer in the early days of his career as he expressed his disappointment over the increasing number of suicide cases in the television industry amid the coronavirus imposed lockdown. He spoke about his debut film Jaan Tere Naam which released in 1992 and was a blockbuster success-- today's 100 crore equivalent-- and revealed that even after being a part of a hit film, he had no work for six months after its release. He emphasized the fact that despite the failure in the early days of his career, he did not give up on his future and kill himself.

Ronit Roy revealed further that he had to undertake 'trashy work' for three years after that as all work had dried up. He added that he had been almost jobless for close to four years and could not afford petrol for the small car that he had so he walked to his mother's house every day for his meals. Roy went on to claim that everyone faces a financial crisis at some point in their lives but taking your own life is never a solution for it.

On the work front

Ronit Roy is back with the third season of his popular web-series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and the actor said he is grateful to his fans for loving and supporting the show. The actor stars alongside Mona Singh and Gurdip Kohli in the ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s show, which has been appreciated by both the viewers and critics. The third season is set to release on June 6 at 12 noon on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

