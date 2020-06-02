From Ronit Roy To Mona Singh, Know The Net Worth Of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Cast

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a drama show about a dysfunctional family, relationships and how the decisions of a married couple affect their whole family. The cast consists of Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli, Mona Singh as the protagonist and several other actors as supporting cast. The latest season of the show will release on June 6 on ALT Balaji and Zee5. Read on to know the net worth of the actors of the show.

The combined net worth of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain cast

Mona Singh as Ananya

Mona Singh is a popular face in the television industry. She has been the lead cast in several shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, among others. In Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, she portrays a prominent character of Ananya who is the second wife of Rohit. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Mona Singh is $ 1.5 million, which is a little over Rs 11 crores.

Gurdeep Kohli as Poonam

Gurdeep Kohli is another popular actor in the Indian television industry. She is popularly remembered for her work in series like Sanjivani, Sethji, among others. Reportedly, her net worth is $ 1 million, which is around Rs 7.5 crores.

Ronit Roy as Rohit

Ronit Roy is a very popular actor in the television industry, popularly known for his work in serials like Adaalat, Bandini, among many others. The actor plays a prominent role in the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain where he is the male lead, Rohit. According to a media portal, the actor’s net worth is $4 million, which is around Rs 30 crores.

Pooja Banerjee as Bani

Pooja Banerjee has been seen in shows like Hatim, Naagarjun, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and several more shows on television. The actor plays a supporting cast in the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. According to a leading media portal, her net worth is around $1 million, which is around Rs 7 crores.

Parth Samthaan as Faizal

Parth Samthaan has portrayed the role of Faizal on the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. He has been seen in many other shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Yeh Hai Aashiqui,, among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 1 million, which is around Rs 7 crores.

Suchitra Pillai-Mallik as Sheena

Suchitra Pillai-Mallik has been seen in many television series and movies as a supporting actor. The actor portrays the character of Sheena in the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is $2 million, which is a little over Rs 15 crores.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits: Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli Instagram

