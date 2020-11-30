Ronit Roy's Son Receives Package With Missing PS4 Disc; Actor Blasts Amazon With A Video

Actor Ronit Roy on Monday took to his Twitter handle to share a video of an Amazon package that he received but with a missing disc. His son ordered a PS4 game but instead of the game CD, he received a blank paper inside.

"Dear @amazonIN My son ordered a ps4 gta5 The package contains a blank piece of paper and no disc. Please look into this immediately @amazon @AmazonHelp," he wrote. Amazon immediately responded and wrote, "Sorry to know about the unpleasant experience you had with your recent order. We'd like to get this checked, could you please let us know if you have reported this to our support team here."

But after following the process, Roy still didn't get any solution and he wrote, "Both the chat and callback options are taking me to the same place. Try and make this easier. I have a very disgruntled boy at home who is feeling very very cheated." [sic]

Dear @amazonIN My son ordered a ps4 gta5 The package contains a blank piece of paper and no disc. Please look into this immediately @amazon @AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/9FaivknxiZ — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) November 30, 2020

Ronit Roy was recently seen in the second season of the popular Disney+ Hostar show, Hostages 2. The plot features multiple twists and turns and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and the viewers. Roy reprised his role of SP Prithvi Singh from season 1 and his performance is also garnering major appreciation from fans on various social media platforms.

Hostages tells the story of a doctor who is forced to assassinate a prominent politician after her family members are held hostages. The show, apart from Ronit Roy, also stars actors like Tisca Chopra, Malhar Rathod, and Anangsha Biswas in pivotal roles. Currently, the show has a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb.

