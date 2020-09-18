Ronit Roy Reveals He Was Once Told Junior Artists Are A Better Choice As An Actor Than Him

Ronit Roy became a household name with his performance as Mr Bajaj and Mihir in television shows before making it big in several hit movies. The actor is now seen in the web series Hostages 2. In a recent interview, Ronit Roy shared that he was once cast-off as an actor and was told junior artists are a better choice for a role than him. Here is what he had to say about it.

Ronit Roy shares he was once told casting junior artists instead of him would be a better idea

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ronit Roy talked about his journey in the entertainment industry and the hardships he faced in his career as an actor. Ronit Roy said his manager was once questioned about his acting skills. She was told that even junior artists are a better choice as an actor than him. Ronit Roy had not understood the real meaning of it back then but he understands what the person meant by this now. He further added that even though it was a hurtful thing to say, that man did a favour to him by saying it. Ronit Roy revealed that two years ago this same person offered him a film and he refused to do it as it was a bad film. Ronit Roy mentioned that this person woke him up from a slumber and made him work harder.

In the same interview, Ronit Roy shared that he has never done drugs but he was an alcoholic. He revealed that when his career was going through a slump, he said no to alcohol and instead wanted to find himself. He started working out, running to redefine himself. He shared that he fought back and came out of the slump.

Ronit Roy in Hostages 2

The second season of Hostages dropped on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar recently and has been received well by the audiences. Ronit Roy will be reprising his role of SP Prithvi Singh. In season 1 of Hostages, the plan of killing Dilip Tahil goes awry and audiences are left wondering about the fate of Prithvi Singh’s next move. The show stars Ronit Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Dalip Tahil and Aashim Gulati in pivotal roles.

Promo Image Credits: Ronit Roy Instagram

