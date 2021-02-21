Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' To Release In April 2022

Horror comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like the 2019 comedy Bala and Stree (2018).

Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, the film is part of his horror-comedy universe comprising Stree and the upcoming Roohi, which features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma.

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee of Paatal Lok fame and Angrezi Medium star Deepak Dobriyal. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films like Bala. Bhediya will reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, Dilwale.

Varun Dhawan jets off to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for Amar Kaushik's next 'Bhediya'?

Varun Dhawan's last release

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1, that released on December 25. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Ayushmann Khurrana's shirtless pic makes Varun Dhawan twist his 'hum shareef kya hue' line

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the war drama film Panipat which received mixed reviews from the audience. The plot of the film revolves around the heavy battle between the Afghani troops and the Marathas of India. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

In the year 2020, Kriti Sanon was expected to be seen in the Bollywood drama, Mimi, which was pushed due to the pandemic. She is expected to be seen in the shoes of a surrogate in this Laxman Utekar film. The film Mimi has been bankrolled by Maddock Films and also stars actors like Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi.

(With PTI inputs)

